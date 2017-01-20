Arizona man indicted in sexual attack at Vdara

A 22-year-old Arizona man accused of raping and trying to kill a woman inside a Vdara hotel room has been indicted, prosecutors said Thursday.

Yuri Scott Kangas faces two counts of sexual assault resulting in substantial bodily harm, along with one count each of attempted murder, first-degree kidnapping, battery by strangulation with intent to commit sexual assault and battery by strangulation.

Kangas encountered the victim, a woman in her early 20s, late in the evening of Dec. 29 and invited her back to his room.

Once inside, Kangas attacked the woman, twisting her neck, choking her, threatening to kill her and raping her, according to prosecutor Sam Martinez. The woman, almost completely naked, escaped the room and found a security officer outside the hotel.

Kangas was arrested the morning of Dec. 30.

District Judge Elizabeth Gonzalez ordered Kangas held on $250,000 bail.

Arguing for a lower bail, defense lawyer Bill Terry told the judge Kangas lived with his girlfriend at the time and had no prior criminal history.

Kangas is due back in court next week.

