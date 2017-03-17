Attorney for man charged in Las Vegas mannequin attack not challenging competency

An attorney for Shane Schindler, charged with attempted murder for bashing a mannequin near downtown Las Vegas, told a judge on Friday that she will not challenge the defendant’s competency.

Schindler, 30, was captured on police surveillance video bashing a police decoy dummy with a 4-pound ball-peen hammer on Feb. 22 in an area where two homeless men recently had been killed.

The Metropolitan Police Department, which staged the decoy to look like a sleeping man and staked out various spots downtown after announcing they had no leads in the slayings, said in a report that they believe Schindler was out to kill.

Since his competency is not being challenged in Clark County District Court, Schindler’s case is expected to return to Las Vegas Justice Court, where a judge has set his bail at $50,000.

Deputy Public Defender Ashley Sisolak had requested the competency evaluation earlier this month but told District Judge Jennifer Togliatti on Friday that Schindler’s mental health would not be challenged at this stage in his case.

Chief Deputy District Attorney Marc DiGiacomo has said Schindler previously was diagnosed as schizophrenic.

Authorities have said he is a suspect in the ongoing double homicide investigation.

