Clark County grand jury indicts teen in killing of Chaparral football star

The 17-year-old accused in the shooting that killed former Chaparral High School football player Richard Nelson was indicted Thursday in the murder case.

Richard Newsome, who is being held without bail in a juvenile wing of the Clark County Detention Center, faces one count of murder with use of a deadly weapon and one count of assault with a deadly weapon.

Nelson, 18, was fatally shot last month after intervening in a fight between his sister and several other people outside a home on the 4800 block of Sacks Drive, near Nellis Boulevard and Tropicana Avenue.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

