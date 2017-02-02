Posted Updated 

Clark County grand jury indicts teen in killing of Chaparral football star

Richard Newsome makes his initial court appearance at the Regional Justice Center, Jan. 20, 2017. (Jeff Scheid/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Richard Newsome makes his initial court appearance at the Regional Justice Center, Jan. 20, 2017. On the left is his attorney, John Momot. (Jeff Scheid/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Richard Newsome, accused of fatally shooting former Chaparral High School football player Richard Nelson, exits the Regional Justice Center while making his initial court appearance on Jan. 20, 2017. (Jeff Scheid/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Richard Newsome, accused of fatally shooting former Chaparral High School football player Richard Nelson, makes his initial court appearance on Jan. 20, 2017, at the Regional Justice Center. (Jeff Scheid/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

By DAVID FERRARA
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

The 17-year-old accused in the shooting that killed former Chaparral High School football player Richard Nelson was indicted Thursday in the murder case.

Richard Newsome, who is being held without bail in a juvenile wing of the Clark County Detention Center, faces one count of murder with use of a deadly weapon and one count of assault with a deadly weapon.

Nelson, 18, was fatally shot last month after intervening in a fight between his sister and several other people outside a home on the 4800 block of Sacks Drive, near Nellis Boulevard and Tropicana Avenue.

