Clark County grand jury indicts woman in guardianship abuse case

A Clark County grand jury Thursday charged a woman with more than 40 crimes following allegations she stole more than $50,000 from the special needs trust of a disabled man in her care, according to the Clark County district attorney’s office.

Susan Rousselle is charged with 22 felony counts of exploitation of a vulnerable person and 22 felony counts of theft. A warrant has been issued for her arrest.

Each exploitation charge carries a potential maximum prison term of 10 years. Some of the theft charges carry a potential maximum prison term of 10 years, and some carry a potential maximum term of five years.

Rousselle was the legal guardian of Jason Hanson, who is disabled and uses a wheelchair, from the age of 16 to 18. When Hanson turned 18, Rousselle was appointed the trustee of his special needs trust account, which was established by an inheritance from his grandmother.

The defendant is accused of stealing more than $50,000 from the account for her personal benefit. Her bail was set at $200,000.

Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson said in a statement that he was pleased that Rousselle was charged.

“Stealing from anyone is bad enough, but stealing from someone who relies on you, and you are entrusted to protect, takes it to a whole new level,” he said.

On Tuesday, in a separate case, another Clark County grand jury charged four people with crimes related to guardianship abuse.

