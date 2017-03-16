Closing arguments begin in War Machine’s attempted murder trial

War Machine intended to kill Christine Mackinday and Corey Thomas when he broke into his then-girlfriend’s home in August 2014, a prosecutor told jurors Thursday during closing arguments in the former mixed martial arts fighter’s trial.

“The fact that a person doesn’t finish someone off is not a defense to attempted murder,” Chief Deputy District Attorney Rob Stephens said.

War Machine performed three chokeholds on Thomas and held Mackinday captive for two hours while “pummeling her,” the prosecutor said.

The 35-year-old defendant, also known as Jonathan Kopenhaver, faces 34 counts, including kidnapping, sexual assault and attempted murder, in connection with the attack.

Mackinday and Thomas testified that they were asleep in her home when Koppenhaver burst in and beat them.

Mackinday, a former adult film actress who used the stage name Christy Mack, spent two days last week testifying about her life with Koppenhaver, the repeated abuse she endured and the hourslong attack that led to his Aug. 15, 2014, arrest. He has been in jail since.

If convicted, Koppenhaver faces life behind bars.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact David Ferrara at dferrara@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-1039. Follow @randompoker on Twitter.