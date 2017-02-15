Driver accused of plowing into pedestrians on Las Vegas Strip back in court

A woman who is accused of plowing her car into a crowd of pedestrians on the Las Vegas Strip in December 2015 returned to court Wednesday after a mental evaluation determined she is competent to stand trial.

Lakeisha Holloway, 25, appeared in Las Vegas Justice Court and waived her right to a preliminary hearing.

Holloway is accused of killing one pedestrian and injuring dozens more on Dec. 15, 2015, when she drove her car onto a busy Strip sidewalk near Planet Hollywood and plowed through pedestrians. Police toxicology reports note that Holloway was above the legal limit for marijuana at the time.

After making initial court appearances in the case, Holloway was sent to Lakes Crossing, a state psychiatric facility in Sparks, for mental evaluation in March. Doctors at the high-security psychiatric facility in Sparks deemed her competent to stand trial.

Deputy Public Defender Joseph Abood said Wednesday that he expects her to enter not guilty pleas. He says Holloway is mentally ill and is taking medication.

Of her illness, Abood said only that “she’s suffering from paranoid delusions.”

