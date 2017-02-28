Ex-Las Vegas constable pleads not guilty to theft, wiretapping charges

Former Las Vegas Township Constable John Bonaventura pleaded not guilty Tuesday to theft and wiretapping charges.

An indictment accuses Bonaventura, 54, of wrongfully increasing an employee’s salary to repay a personal debt. It also accuses him of secretly recording phone calls from newspaper reporters, lawyers, a judge and at least one Clark County commissioner.

Along with one count of theft, Bonaventura faces one count of misconduct of a public officer and four counts of unlawful interception of wire communications, all felonies. The crimes occurred between January 2013 and January 2015, when the constable’s office was shuttered, the indictment alleges.

District Judge Richard Scotti set a trial for September.

Bonaventura, who is represented by attorney Leo Flangas, is free on $25,000 bail.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

