Ex-Las Vegas teacher found guilty of kidnapping, child pornography

A Las Vegas jury on Friday convicted a former kindergarten teacher of kidnapping and child pornography charges.

Melvyn Sprowson, 48, faces the possibility of life in prison at sentencing.

The jury took about two hours to find Sprowson, who represented himself at trial, guilty of four counts of unlawful use of a minor in the production of pornography, as well as one count each of first-degree kidnapping and child abuse or neglect.

Prosecutors say he kept a 16-year-old girl in his apartment for two months. While she was in his home, the girl did not have contact with her family and did not attend school. When he did take her out of the apartment, prosecutors say he concealed her identity with baggy clothes and a baseball hat.

Sprowson met the girl, who is now 19, through a Craigslist ad he posted in August 2013. After several weeks, the two developed a relationship. When the girl’s disapproving mother found out, she punished her daughter by taking her phone away. The girl then contacted Sprowson to pick her up.

Sprowson said he kept the girl for so long because he was afraid she would kill herself if he took her home, and that his intention was only to keep the girl safe.

