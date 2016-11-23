Gov. Sandoval picks local attorney to fill open Clark County District Court seat

CARSON CITY, Nev. — Nevada Gov. Brian Sandoval is appointing Las Vegas attorney David Jones to a state court judicial vacancy in Las Vegas.

The Republican governor announced Monday he picked Jones from among three finalists for the Clark County District Court seat left open when Judge Susan Scann died in July.

Jones has been practicing in Nevada law since 1992, and is a partner in the Las Vegas office of Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith.

Sandoval cited Jones’ work as a court-ordered mediator and arbitrator with experience working with at-risk youth as a Family Court truancy diversion judge.

He’ll be sworn in Jan. 2.

The Commission on Judicial Selection also recommended finalists Esther Rodriguez, a lawyer and a fill-in judge in Clark County, and veteran trial attorney Mark Gentile.