Hearing set for man charged in Las Vegas mannequin attack

A judge on Thursday set a preliminary hearing for the man charged with attempted murder for bashing a mannequin near downtown Las Vegas.

Prosecutors are scheduled to lay out their case against Shane Schindler, 30, on May 22.

According to Las Vegas police, he was captured on police surveillance video bashing a police decoy dummy with a 4-pound ball-peen hammer on Feb. 22 in an area where two homeless men recently had been killed.

Police staged the decoy to look like a sleeping man and staked out various spots downtown after announcing they had no leads in the slayings. In Schindler’s arrest report, detectives said they believe he was out to kill.

He is being held at the Clark County Detention Center on $50,000 bail.

Prosecutors have said Schindler previously was diagnosed as schizophrenic, and he is considered a suspect in the ongoing homicide investigations.

