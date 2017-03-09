Federal prosecutors on Thursday announced a 25-count indictment against a Henderson woman accused of selling “do-it-yourself” Botox.

Kelly Schaible, 55, owned several beauty product websites. She is accused of illegally importing products from distributors in China and marketing them as genuine Botox that could be self-administered. The products contained Botulinum, the active ingredient in Botox , but they were not FDA-approved, prosecutors said.

Between 2009 and 2014, Schaible is alleged to have sold nearly 10,000 units of misbranded prescription drugs. According to the indictment, she reaped $1.7 million from the scheme.

She also received roughly $630,000 in sales revenue from other misbranded products, prosecutors said.

When federal agents with the Food and Drug Administration conducted searches as part of the investigation, Schaible attempted to destroy a plastic bag containing vials of Botulinum, prosecutors said.

Schaible was charged with nine counts of wire fraud, six counts of mail fraud, four counts of introduction of misbranded drugs into interstate commerce, five counts of introduction of misbranded medical devices into interstate commerce, and one count of destruction of evidence. Her trial is scheduled for May 8.

Contact Jenny Wilson at jenwilson@reviewjournal.com or 702-384-8710. Follow @jennydwilson on Twitter.