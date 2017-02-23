Judge finds Javier Righetti mentally capable to face death penalty

A judge on Thursday afternoon found Javier Righetti, charged with killing a 15-year-old girl, mentally capable of facing the death penalty.

The 24-year-old is scheduled to go to trial on a murder charge in two weeks.

After a day-and-a-half of testimony from psychologists, District Judge Michelle Leavitt ruled that Righetti does not suffer from an intellectual disability, and that he is eligible to receive capital punishment.

Should a jury decide he deserves that penalty, Righetti would be the youngest man on death row in Nevada.

A year ago, Righetti pleaded guilty to 10 counts, including murder with a deadly weapon, first-degree kidnapping and sexual assault with a child in the September 2011 death of Alyssa Otremba.

After Thursday’s hearing, her mother, Jennifer Otremba, capital punishment “a fair penalty,” adding that she would “absolutely respect” a jury’s decision.

His plea to nine counts stands, but the Nevada Supreme Court last week upheld a lower court decision rejecting a plea on the murder charge.

On that count, the plea did not include an admission that the killing was premeditated, which prosecutors said should have been included. Such an admission allows prosecutors to ask a jury to consider more factors regarding the severity of the crime when weighing Righetti’s sentence.

