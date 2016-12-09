Judge rules Erich Nowsch’s guilty plea to murder will stand

A Clark County District Court judge ruled Friday that Erich Nowsch’s guilty plea will stand.

Nowsch pleaded guilty in March to second-degree murder with use of a deadly weapon, but filed a motion to have that plea thrown out about a month later.

Nowsch and his legal team argued at Friday’s hearing that Nowsch, 21, did not understand the deal he had struck because of lifelong mental health issues and a lack of educational capacity. Nowsch said he did not have access to discovery materials and was pressured into taking the deal.

Prosecutors argued that Nowsch was an “abject liar” trying to game the system.

Prosecutors said Nowsch fired 24 shots, striking Tammy Meyers in the head on Feb. 12, 2015, while she stood in the cul-de-sac in front of her northwest valley home. She died two days later.

The shooting was initially attributed to “road rage,” and the case garnered national attention.

Nowsch told police he was in a park across the street from Johnson Junior High School when he noticed a green car that seemed to be following him. He said he thought the car was carrying people who had threatened him and his family.

