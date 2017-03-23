Juror dismissed from 93-year-old Las Vegas doctor’s drug trial

A federal jury started deliberating Wednesday in the trial against a 93-year-old doctor accused of running an illegal prescription drug ring.

But within hours of receiving the case, the jury sent a note to U.S. District Judge Kent Dawson. The note led Dawson to hold a closed-door hearing that resulted in the dismissal of one of the jurors. The reason for the juror’s removal was not disclosed in open court.

The judge sent jurors home early Wednesday and told them to return Thursday to resume deliberations. The juror who was removed will be replaced by one of the alternate jurors, Dawson said.

Dr. Henri Wetselaar faces drug and money laundering charges in what authorities say was a profitable scheme to supply drug addicts and dealers with large supplies of oxycodone. He was tried with his medical assistant and a local pharmacist who also face charges in the case.

Contact Jenny Wilson at jenwilson@reviewjournal.com or 702-384-8710. Follow @jennydwilson on Twitter.