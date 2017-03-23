Jury convicts 93-year-old Las Vegas doctor of drug, money laundering charges

Dr. Henri Wetselaar, a 93-year-old World War II veteran from the Netherlands who ran a pain management clinic in Las Vegas, was convicted by federal jury Thursday of running an illegal prescription drug ring.

The jury found Wetselaar guilty of all drug and money laundering counts in the federal indictment.

Wetselaar’s assistant, David Litwin, also was convicted of multiple counts of conspiracy to distribute oxycodone.

The jury could not reach a verdict on local pharmacist Jason Smith. Senior U.S. District Judge Kent Dawson declared a mistrial, and a new trial date was set for May.

Litwin and Wetselaar both were remanded to custody pending their sentencing in May.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

