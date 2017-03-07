Posted 

Las Vegas couple plead not guilty to child abuse charges in connection with a 13-year-old’s death

Kristin Bush, center, and James Bush, right, finish their initial arraignment, both charged with child abuse after Kristin Bush's 13-year-old son died, weighing 22 pounds, Regional Justice Center, Las Vegas, Monday, March 6, 2017. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @EliPagePhoto

By DAVID FERRARA
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

A Las Vegas couple entered not guilty pleas Monday to child abuse charges in connection with a 13-year-old boy’s death.

Kristin Denise Bush and James Bush each face two counts of child abuse neglect or endangerment with substantial bodily harm. The couple’s son, Evan, suffered from a brain abnormality known as Joubert syndrome and died in December 2015, weighing 22 pounds.

The boy’s manner of death was undetermined, but prosecutors said he was malnourished and his parents failed to seek appropriate medical care.

The second count relates to the couple’s other son, who is 16 and weighed 70 pounds when they were charged early last month, Rinetti said.

Defense attorney Robert Lueck rebutted the criminal allegations, saying the children suffered from severe disabilities.

Contact David Ferrara at dferrara@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-1039. Follow @randompoker on Twitter.

 