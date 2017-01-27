Las Vegas heroin dealer receives prison term of nearly 6 years

A Las Vegas heroin dealer was sentenced Thursday to nearly six years in federal prison.

Paulino Quirazco-Valencia, 30, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute 400 grams of heroin and methamphetamine after Drug Enforcement Administration agents searched his car and found drugs stored in colored balloons under the front seat.

Authorities found a total of 395 grams of heroin, 5 grams of methamphetamine and $19,290 in cash during searches of his car and his home.

U.S. District Judge Robert Jones imposed a sentence of 70 months in prison and four years of supervised release.

