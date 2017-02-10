Las Vegas high school’s AD makes court appearance in child porn case

Arbor View High School’s athletic director made his first court appearance Friday after his arrest on a child pornography charge.

Roger Brown, 54, was arrested Tuesday and booked into the Clark County Detention Center on a charge of using or permitting a minor age 14 or older to produce pornography.

The investigation is continuing, and prosecutors asked the court for an extension until Tuesday to file a criminal complaint.

On Monday, a 17-year-old student at Arbor View reported to school authorities that Brown had requested inappropriate photos from him, Clark County School District police Capt. Ken Young said.

Principal Kevin McPartlin sent a letter home to parents on Thursday to notify them that a teacher had been arrested in connection with “inappropriate behavior involving a student.”

Brown has held the position of athletic director since the school opened in 2005. He has worked for the school district since 1989, and in 2014, he was named Nevada’s athletic director of the year. He is on paid administrative leave.

