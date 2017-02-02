Las Vegas judge sentences Mexican citizen to 10 years in prison in drug case

A Mexican citizen who hid heroin in a bean bag chair in his car was sentenced Wednesday in Las Vegas to 10 years in federal prison.

In April 2015, Jesus Diaz-Flores, 37, was stopped for a traffic violation on Interstate 15 in Las Vegas. A search of his vehicle yielded more than 5.5 pounds of heroin.

The heroin, stored in five bundles, was concealed inside a PVC pipe and beanbag chair inside the vehicle.

Diaz-Flores pleaded guilty in July and admitted to transporting heroin to distribute it to other individuals. He was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Andrew Gordon.

