Las Vegas jury chooses death penalty for Javier Righetti

Jurors sentenced Javier Righetti to death on Tuesday for the rape and murder of 15-year-old Alyssa Otremba.

At 24, Righetti becomes the youngest man on death row in Nevada.

Alyssa was raped and fatally stabbed in early September 2011, her first week of class as a freshman at Arbor View High School.

Last week, the same panel found Righetti guilty of Alyssa’s murder.

On Tuesday, Righetti made a statement in the courtroom before learning his punishment.

“I look around and see how many people I’ve hurt and failed,” he said. “I truly am sorry for this entire tragedy.”

Righetti previously told Las Vegas police that, after raping Alyssa, he tortured her by using a knife to stab her more than 80 times in the face and other body parts, according to testimony. He carved the initials “LV” on her body because he felt it was “gangster,” and he returned later to burn the body.

