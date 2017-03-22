Posted Updated 

Las Vegas jury chooses death penalty for Javier Righetti

Javier Righetti enters the courtroom at the Regional Justice Center on Tuesday, March 21, 2017, during the penalty phase of his murder trial in Las Vegas. Righetti was convicted of raping and killing 15-year-old Alyssa Otremba. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Javier Righetti reads his statement to jurors at the Regional Justice Center on Tuesday, March 21, 2017, as defense attorney Christy Craig looks on. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Martha Righetti, left, mother of Javier Righetti, gets emotional as she displays a picture of her children while testifying during the penalty phase of her son's murder trial at the Regional Justice Center on Tuesday, March 21, 2017, in Las Vegas. Righetti's defense attorney Christy Craig looks on. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Jennifer Otremba, left, mother of murder victim Alyssa Otremba, her daughters Megan, 19, Hayden, 11, and her husband, Scott, right, attend the penalty phase of Javier Righetti's murder trial at the Regional Justice Center on Tuesday, March 21, 2017. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Dr. George Woods, forensic psychiatrist, testifies during the penalty phase of Javier Righetti's murder trial at the Regional Justice Center on Tuesday, March 21, 2017, in Las Vegas. Righetti was convicted of the 2011 rape and murder of 15-year-old Alyssa Otremba. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Jennifer and Scott Otremba, the parents of murder victim Alyssa Otremba, attend Javier Righetti's trial at the Regional Justice Center on Tuesday, March 21, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Javier Righetti, right, and his defense attorney Ryan Bashor enter the courtroom at the Regional Justice Center on Tuesday, March 21, 2017, during the penalty phase of Rightetti's murder trial in Las Vegas. Righetti was convicted of raping and killing 15-year-old Alyssa Otremba. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Javier Righetti looks back on Tuesday, March 21, 2017, during the penalty phase of his murder trial at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas. Righetti was convicted of raping and killing 15-year-old Alyssa Otremba. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Javier Righetti, left, and his defense attorney Ryan Bashor watch as the jury enters the courtroom during the penalty phase of Righetti's murder trial at the Regional Justice Center on Tuesday, March 21, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Dr. George Woods, forensic psychiatrist, testifies during the penalty phase of Javier Righetti's murder trial at the Regional Justice Center on Tuesday, March 21, 2017, in Las Vegas. Righetti was convicted of raping and killing 15-year-old Alyssa Otremba. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A CAT scan of the brain of Javier Righetti is displayed at the Regional Justice Center on Tuesday, March 21, 2017, during the penalty phase of Righetti's murder trial in Las Vegas. Righetti was convicted of raping and killing 15-year-old Alyssa Otremba. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Martha Righetti, mother of Javier Righetti, gets emotional as she displays a picture of her children while testifying at her son's penalty hearing at the Regional Justice Center on Tuesday, March 21, 2017, in Las Vegas. Righetti was convicted of raping and killing 15-year-old Alyssa Otremba. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

By DAVID FERRARA
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

Jurors sentenced Javier Righetti to death on Tuesday for the rape and murder of 15-year-old Alyssa Otremba.

At 24, Righetti becomes the youngest man on death row in Nevada.

Alyssa was raped and fatally stabbed in early September 2011, her first week of class as a freshman at Arbor View High School.

Last week, the same panel found Righetti guilty of Alyssa’s murder.

On Tuesday, Righetti made a statement in the courtroom before learning his punishment.

 

“I look around and see how many people I’ve hurt and failed,” he said. “I truly am sorry for this entire tragedy.”

Righetti previously told Las Vegas police that, after raping Alyssa, he tortured her by using a knife to stab her more than 80 times in the face and other body parts, according to testimony. He carved the initials “LV” on her body because he felt it was “gangster,” and he returned later to burn the body.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact David Ferrara at dferrara@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-1039. Follow @randompoker on Twitter.

 