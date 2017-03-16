Las Vegas jury convicts man of first-degree murder in 2011 killing of Arbor View freshman

Javier Righetti was convicted of first-degree murder Thursday in the 2011 stabbing death of a 15-year-old Las Vegas girl.

Prosecutors now plan to seek a death sentence for Righetti, who was 19 when he committed the murder.

Alyssa Otremba, a freshman at Arbor View High School, was less than 300 yards from home when she was raped, mutilated and killed. She had been stabbed more than 80 times.

If sent to Nevada’s death row, Righetti would be the youngest man in one of the solitary cells in upstate Ely, isolated 23 hours every day.

A year ago, Righetti pleaded guilty to 10 counts — including murder with a deadly weapon, first-degree kidnapping and sexual assault with a child — in Alyssa’s death, but the Nevada Supreme Court recently upheld a lower court decision rejecting his plea on the murder charge.

On that count, the plea lacked an admission that the killing was premeditated, which prosecutors said should have been included. Such an admission allows prosecutors to ask the jury to consider more factors regarding the severity of the crime when weighing Righetti’s sentence.

