Las Vegas man pleads guilty to YouTube threat, gets probation

A 24-year-old Las Vegas man who prosecutors said used the internet to threaten government officials was given probation Thursday after pleading guilty to one felony count.

Bryce Matthew Cuellar, whose YouTube channel FisherOfMen has more than 164,000 followers, was ordered to undergo mental health and substance abuse evaluation after pleading guilty to one count of attempt making threats or conveying false information concerning acts of terrorism.

District Judge Richard Scotti allowed Cuellar to maintain his YouTube channel but said he could not post threatening statements.

Should he violate his probation, Cuellar could face to 48 months in prison.

Cuellar was indicted in August after posting a YouTube video on July 1 that showed him “in possession of a sniper rifle and a flak jacket, along with night-vision equipment, threatening to kill people and government officials,” whom he referred to as “Satanists” and “homosexual individuals.”

According to the indictment, Cuellar later deleted the video from YouTube.

Cuellar was indicted on the felony charge and two gross misdemeanors: conspiracy to commit a crime and attempting to destroy evidence. The misdemeanor charges were dismissed.

