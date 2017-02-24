Las Vegas man who used stolen identities of dead to claim tax refunds sentenced

A man who used the identities of dead people to claim tax refunds was sentenced in federal court Thursday for his role in what authorities say was a $2.7 million tax fraud scheme.

Clint Tarrant, 56, admitted last week that he obtained more than $100,000 in tax refunds by filling out returns that used the names of deceased people but listed his own residence as the taxpayer address.

In 2015, a federal grand jury returned an 81-count indictment charging Tarrant and five others in the scheme, which lasted from 2009 to 2011. Authorities say the co-conspirators were raking in as much as $30,000 a week in fraudulent tax refunds.

The Las Vegas man’s co-defendants are Andrew Hanzelic, Kelly Coyan, Brian Williams, Ronald Kelly and Terry Williamson.

Federal investigators discovered more than 50 U.S. Treasury checks that Tarrant deposited into his bank account, and verified that at least 19 of them were obtained fraudulently. Tarrant initially was charged with one count of mail and wire fraud conspiracy and 20 counts of theft of government property.

After an initial not guilty plea, Tarrant changed his plea last week to guilty on one count of theft of government property after defense attorneys and federal prosecutors negotiated a deal.

On Thursday, U.S. District Judge Richard Boulware sentenced Tarrant to 18 months in prison, and required that he pay $100,666.20 in restitution to IRS.

Under his plea deal, Tarrant will receive full credit on his sentence for time already served and good behavior.

Records show that Tarrant’s previous criminal history includes a conviction on charges of attempted grand larceny in 2008, and a guilty plea to charges of attempted trafficking a controlled substance in 2015.

Tarrant requested placement in a federal halfway house facility after unrelated state sentence is up, until he can get back on his feet.

Acknowledging his longtime struggle with drug addiction, Tarrant said, “I’d like to do it right this time.”

Contact Brooke Wanser at bwanser@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Bwanser_LVRJ on Twitter.