Las Vegas smoke shop clerk accused of fatally shooting teen appears in court

A west valley smoke shop clerk accused of fatally shooting a unarmed 13-year-old boy during an apparent attempted robbery made his first court appearance Thursday.

Lucky Cigars and Smokes employee Raad Sunna, 24, was charged with murder and released from custody after posting $150,000 bail. He surrendered his U.S. passport to authorities Thursday morning, according to his attorney, Dominic Gentile.

Fabriccio Patti, an eighth-grader at Lawrence Junior High School, was shot multiple times after he and two friends, all with clothing covering their faces, ran into the 8665 W. Flamingo Road store on Friday.

Las Vegas Justice of the Peace Karen Bennett-Haron ordered Sunna to remain on house arrest, while allowing him to go to work, see his doctor and lawyer and attend church. The judge set a preliminary hearing for next month.

Outside of court, Gentile said he advised Sunna not to speak to reporters.

“The only thing we can be sure of at this point is that this tragedy has affected at least two families,” Gentile said. “It’s affected the Patti family and it’s affected the Sunna family. And nobody wanted it to happen.”

Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson said the other teens, 14 and 15, would be prosecuted in the juvenile court system.

Wolfson called the shooting “a sad, tragic case that didn’t have to happen. In my opinion, there was a lapse of judgement by all.”

Patti’s father, Martin Patti, told reporters earlier this week that the boy was shot multiple times in the back and at least once in the head.

The Metropolitan Police Department initially said the shooting appeared to be defensive, but reversed course after reviewing surveillance footage from inside the store.

According to the footage, police said, the teens were not as close to the clerk, Raad Sunna, as he had originally told police, and it looked as if the teens were going to grab the merchandise and run out. That led detectives to believe Sunna was not in imminent danger when he fired eight or nine shots at the teens.

Wolfson said the video would be “released to the public in due course.”

“There are professional rules of conduct, which prohibit attorneys from releasing certain information to the public which could prejudice the rights of a defendant’s fair trial,” he said.

