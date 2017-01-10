Lawsuit accuses Las Vegas lawyer, veterans group leader of defamation

A lawsuit filed Tuesday accuses Las Vegas lawyer Louis Schneider and Steve Sanson, who runs Veterans in Politics International, of making “false and defamatory” statements about another attorney.

That lawyer, Jennifer Abrams, claims that Schneider provided at least one video of a closed Family Court hearing to Sanson, who posted it online late last year under the headline “Nevada Attorney attacks a Clark County Family Court Judge in Open Court,” along with an article that included about Abrams that were “highly offensive and inflammatory.”

Sanson wrote that Abrams was “unethical” and has “no boundaries in our courtrooms,” according to the lawsuit.

The video, still accessible on Sanson’s site, captures a hearing in a divorce proceeding that was presided over by Judge Jennifer Elliott.

Sanson could not be reached immediately for comment Tuesday.

Schneider said he was aware of the complaint, but had not read it as of late Tuesday morning. He anticipated counter action on various grounds, including malicious prosecution, abuse of power and what’s known as strategic lawsuit against public participation.

“I find it ironic that she’s alleging defamation of her own actions on video,” Schneider said.

Along with defamation, Abrams claims harassment, civil conspiracy, business disparagement and negligent and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

Abrams said she and the judge repeatedly asked Sanson to take the video down, and he refused.

“Schneider was copied on these exchanges and, by his silence, acquiesced,” Abrams wrote in the lawsuit.

Sanson responded to the judge via email.

“Once we start a course of action we do not raise our hands in defeat,” Sanson wrote. “In combat we never give up and we will not start given (sic) up.”

The suit also claims that Schneider paid Sanson.

Sanson “continued to publish, republish, and disseminate the article and video they knew to be false and defamatory.”

Sanson posted another article on his site titled “BULLY District Court Judge Bullied by Family Attorney Jennifer Abrams.”

In that article, Sanson wrote that Abrams was “disrespectful and obstructionist,” and that she “misbehaved” in court, according to the lawsuit.

About a month later, Sanson published a third article called “Law Frowns on Nevada Attorney Jennifer Abrams’ ‘Seal-Happy’ Practices,” which contained links to the other two articles.

The later piece said that Abrams had cases sealed “to protect her own reputation, rather than to serve a compelling client privacy or safety interest. Sanson also called Abrams an “over-zealous, disrespectful lawyer who obstructs the judicial process and seeks to stop the public from having access to otherwise public documents.”

A fourth article published on Nov. 14 was titled “Lawyers acting badly in a Clark County Family Court,” along with another video from the divorce case and links to the other articles.

In a fifth article named in the lawsuit, Sanson attacked Family Court Judge Rena Hughes and linked to stories about Abrams.

Sanson also published a separate series of videos on YouTube that were critical of Abrams, according to the lawsuit.

“The statements made by the defendants against Jennifer Abrams were made with the specific intent to cause harm,” the lawsuit states. Sanson published the “false and misleading statements knowing its falsity and inaccuracy or with reckless disregard for the truth.”

Abrams asked that the videos be removed, that “all innuendo of illegal, immoral, or unethical conduct that has already been attributed” by Sanson “must never be repeated by any named defendant” and that Sanson and Schneider author a “full retraction and apology” published online.

POLITICAL ACTIVISM

As president of Veterans in Politics International, Steve Sanson and the organization have become involved in issues that extend well beyond veterans issues.

Veterans in Politics International endorses political candidates during each political cycle, and Sanson casts himself as a fighter against political corruption, and he frequently criticizes judges and the judicial system in Southern Nevada. He’s a frequent commentator on local politics and government, and not just on his online radio show.

He doesn’t hold back. When Clark County commissioners were considering a sales tax increase to pay for more police officers in 2013, Sanson stood before commissioners and blasted then-Sheriff Doug Gillespie for ignoring the Use of Force Board’s recommendation to terminate an officer who had shot a man in the leg after mistaking a shiny sticker on his hat for a gun.

Sanson also has been a candidate himself, though he’s never held public office. He ran for the Ward 6 seat of the Las Vegas City Council in 2005, losing to Steve Ross in an 11-way race. On that ballot, Sanson, a Marine veteran, listed his “Devil Dog” nickname. It’s the same title that the Germans gave the Marines they faced in the Battle of Belleau Wood in 1918, during World War I , according to Marine Corps lore.

More recently, Sanson ran in the 2016 Republican primary in the Assembly District 13 race. He placed second in a three-way race, losing to Assemblyman Paul Anderson.

Contact Ben Botkin at bbotkin@reviewjournal.com or 702-384-8710. Follow @BenBotkin1 on Twitter.

Contact David Ferrara at dferrara@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-1039. Follow @randompoker on Twitter.