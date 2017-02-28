Lawyers start picking jurors for War Machine trial

Posted 

By DAVID FERRARA
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

With national media watching, jury selection started Monday in the trial of a former mixed martial arts fighter known as War Machine, who is accused of beating and sexually assaulting a former girlfriend.

Potential jurors filled courtroom 15B at the Regional Justice Center for what’s scheduled for a weeklong process. But none of those called to court so far said they knew of the 35-year-old defendant, also known as Jonathan Koppenhaver, or the woman he is accused of attacking, adult film actress Christine Mackinday.

Lawyers are tasked with selecting 16 people for the jury panel, including four alternate jurors.

Prosecutors have alleged that Koppenhaver severely beat the former adult film actress, whose working name is Christy Mack, and her friend Corey Thomas. Koppenhaver faces 34 counts and the possibility of life in prison.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal typically does not identify victims of sex crimes, but Mackinday has spoken publicly about the abuse.

Las Vegas police said Koppenhaver attacked Mackinday and Thomas in her home near the Las Vegas National Golf Club in August 2014.

Koppenhaver choked and punched Thomas for nearly 10 minutes before telling him to leave and instructing him not to call police, authorities have said.

Mackinday suffered a blowout fracture of her left eye and several other broken bones in her face, two missing teeth, a lacerated liver, broken ribs and serious bruising in several places.

Jurors are expected to hear evidence that Jonathan Koppenhaver and Mackinday had discussed a rape fantasy before she was beaten and sexually assaulted in 2014.

In a previous court hearing, Mackinday told a judge that Koppenhaver often bragged that “real men rape.”

Contact David Ferrara at dferrara@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-1039. Follow @randompoker on Twitter.

 