Man gets 3 life sentences for rape and murder behind Las Vegas strip mall

A 25-year-old man was ordered to serve three life sentences behind bars on Monday for the rape and murder of a woman behind a Las Vegas strip mall.

Authorities said Jerry Howard attacked 54-year-old Kathy Shines in the 3300 block of South Nellis Boulevard in January 2015.

Shines was beaten, stabbed and sexually assaulted before being thrown into a dumpster and covered with trash.

Police said Shines crawled out of the bin before dying. Her body lay in the alley for six hours before anyone found her.

Howard avoided the death penalty and pleaded guilty last month to first-degree murder with a deadly weapon, first-degree kidnapping, sexual assault with a deadly weapon and robbery with a deadly weapon.

