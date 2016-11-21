Posted 

Man gets 3 life sentences for rape and murder behind Las Vegas strip mall

Man gets 3 life sentences for rape and murder behind Las Vegas strip mall

web1_howardsentence_112116_01-copy_7427831.jpg
Jerry Howard, who pleaded guilty to raping and killing Kathy Shine behind a Las Vegas strip mall, appears for his sentencing at the Regional Justice Center on Monday, Nov. 21, 2016. Jeff Scheid/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @jeffscheid

Man gets 3 life sentences for rape and murder behind Las Vegas strip mall

web1_howardsentence_112116_04_7427831.jpg
Jerry Howard, who pleaded guilty to raping and killing Kathy Shine behind a Las Vegas strip mall, appears for his sentencing at the Regional Justice Center on Monday, Nov. 21, 2016. Jeff Scheid/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @jeffscheid

Man gets 3 life sentences for rape and murder behind Las Vegas strip mall

web1_howardsentence_112116_05_7427831.jpg
Jerry Howard, who pleaded guilty to raping and killing Kathy Shine behind a Las Vegas strip mall, and his attorney Norm Reed, left, stand during his sentencing at the Regional Justice Center on Monday, Nov. 21, 2016. Jeff Scheid/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @jeffscheid

Man gets 3 life sentences for rape and murder behind Las Vegas strip mall

web1_howardsentence_112116_03_7427831.jpg
District Judge Elizabeth Gonzalez listens during the sentencing of Jerry Howard at the Regional Justice Center on Monday, Nov. 21, 2016. Howard, who pleaded guilty to raping and killing Kathy Shine behind a Las Vegas strip mall, was sentenced to life in prison. Jeff Scheid/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @jeffscheid

By DAVID FERRARA
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

A 25-year-old man was ordered to serve three life sentences behind bars on Monday for the rape and murder of a woman behind a Las Vegas strip mall.

Authorities said Jerry Howard attacked 54-year-old Kathy Shines in the 3300 block of South Nellis Boulevard in January 2015.

Shines was beaten, stabbed and sexually assaulted before being thrown into a dumpster and covered with trash.

Police said Shines crawled out of the bin before dying. Her body lay in the alley for six hours before anyone found her.

Howard avoided the death penalty and pleaded guilty last month to first-degree murder with a deadly weapon, first-degree kidnapping, sexual assault with a deadly weapon and robbery with a deadly weapon.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact David Ferrara at dferrara@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-1039. Follow @randompoker on Twitter.

 