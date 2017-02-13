Man held without bail in crash that killed teen driver in Las Vegas

A man suspected of driving under the influence and killing a 16-year-old on his way to school was ordered held without bail Monday.

Las Vegas Justice of the Peace Suzan Baucum called 47-year-old David Fensch, who has several previous DUI arrests, “an absolute true danger to the Clark County Community.”

Jaelan Fajardo was killed Thursday while he was stopped at a red light near Durango Drive and Farm Road when Fensch’s vehicle plowed into the back of Fajardo’s car.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

