Man held without bail in crash that killed teen driver in Las Vegas

DUI suspect called "an absolute true danger" (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

David Fensch appears at the Regional Justice Center on Monday, Feb. 13, 2017, in Las Vegas. Fensch is accused of vehicle homicide in crash that killed 16-year-old Jaelan Jonson Fajardo as he was on his way to school. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Marsha Fajardo, right, mother of Jaelan Jonson Fajardo who died in a crash caused by David Fensch, and her husband, James Tierney, react as Fensch appears at the Regional Justice Center on Monday, Feb. 13, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Marsha Fajardo, right, mother of Jaelan Jonson Fajardo who died in a crash caused by David Fensch, is comforted by her husband, James Tierney, as Fensch appears at the Regional Justice Center on Monday, Feb. 13, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

David Fensch appears at the Regional Justice Center on Monday, Feb. 13, 2017, in Las Vegas. Fensch is accused of vehicle homicide in crash that killed 16-year-old Jaelan Jonson Fajardo as he was on his way to school. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

David Fensch appears at the Regional Justice Center on Monday, Feb. 13, 2017, in Las Vegas. Fensch is accused of vehicle homicide in crash that killed 16-year-old Jaelan Jonson Fajardo. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

James Tierney, left, comforts his wife, Marsha Fajardo, mother of Jaelan Fajardo who died in a crash caused by David Fensch at the Regional Justice Center on Monday, Feb. 13, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Alani Fajardo, center, sister of Jaelan Fajardo who died in a crash caused by David Fensch, addresses the media as her stepfather, James Tierney, left, and her mother, Marsha Fajardo, look on, Monday, Feb. 13, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Alani Fajardo, center, sister of Jaelan Fajardo who died in a crash caused by David Fensch, gets emotional after addressing the media as her stepfather, James Tierney, left, and her mother, Marsha Fajardo, look on, Monday, Feb. 13, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Friends of Jaelan Fajardo, 16, sign a memorial poster during a candlelight vigil at Shadow Ridge High School in Las Vegas on Friday, Feb. 10, 2017. Fajardo was killed while driving to school Thursday, Feb. 9. (Rachel Crosby/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

By DAVID FERRARA
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

A man suspected of driving under the influence and killing a 16-year-old on his way to school was ordered held without bail Monday.

Las Vegas Justice of the Peace Suzan Baucum called 47-year-old David Fensch, who has several previous DUI arrests, “an absolute true danger to the Clark County Community.”

Jaelan Fajardo was killed Thursday while he was stopped at a red light near Durango Drive and Farm Road when Fensch’s vehicle plowed into the back of Fajardo’s car.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact David Ferrara at dferrara@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-1039. Follow @randompoker on Twitter.

 