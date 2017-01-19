Man to plead guilty in DUI crash that left 2 dead

A man charged with driving drunk and causing a crash that killed two other men has agreed to plead guilty.

Willie Wortham, 26, is expected to plead guilty later this month to two counts of DUI resulting in death and faces a maximum sentence of 16 to 40 years in prison, according to prosecutor Aaron Nance.

Robert Roberts, 23, and Jermaine Lovell Asher, 22, were killed instantly in a crash near the corner of North Rainbow Boulevard and West Smoke Ranch Road in November.

Police said at the time that Wortham was racing in a Chevrolet Camaro and driving at more than twice the speed limit when he slammed into a Hyundai Sonata carrying Roberts and Asher.

Wortham told police in November that he left his brother’s house on the night of Nov. 12 and was headed home after taking four shots of cognac.

Witnesses stated that Wortham was at the wheel of the Camaro and racing a dark-colored pickup truck when a Hyundai Sonata pulled out from the curb near North Rainbow and West Smoke Ranch.

