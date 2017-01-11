Man pleads guilty, avoids death penalty in slaying of girlfriend

A man who had been facing the death penalty for killing his girlfriend, shooting at a Metro officer and engaging in an hours-long standoff with police pleaded guilty Wednesday as a jury was being selected in his trial.

Along with first-degree murder with use of a deadly weapon, the 35-year-old Michael S. Long pleaded guilty to one count of discharging a firearm out of a structure, and one count of discharging a firearm into a structure.

Authorities said that in May 2010 Long shot and killed 28-year-old Stefany Sommers, who was found in the master bedroom of a home that she and Long shared with three other roommates, 3804 Terrazzo Ave., near Cheyenne Avenue and Las Vegas Boulevard North.

As officers arrived, Long fired shots through broken out windows, and then barricaded himself in the apartment, according to a police report.

As he surrendered, Long said, “I killed her,” when asked about Sommers.

Long also had been facing charges in connection with a home invasion. That case would be dismissed as part the negotiations in the murder, according to Special Public Defender David Schieck.

“I think it’s a fair resolution,” Schieck said.

Long is expected to receive a sentence of 35 years to life in prison at a March 1 sentencing.

