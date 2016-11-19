Murder charge dismissed in central Las Vegas Valley slaying

Prosecutors have dismissed a murder charge against a Las Vegas man who was accused in the fatal shooting of a 28-year-old woman in the central valley last month.

But Chief Deputy District Attorney David Stanton said Friday that authorities continue to actively investigate the Oct. 28 slaying of Moinee Wade, who was gunned down in the area of View Drive and Quartz Lane, just northeast of Jones Boulevard and Alta Drive. Wade suffered a gunshot wound to the stomach and another to the head.

Jevon Darrell Hudson was initially arrested in Wade’s death, but Stanton had an open murder charge dropped because he had “insufficient evidence to proceed forward.”

Stanton asked that a judge dismiss the charge without prejudice, meaning prosecutors could still pursue a case against Hudson, who was released from the Clark County Detention Center.

Police believed that Hudson’s relationship with Wade was “deteriorating” and he had “motive to harm,” according to Stanton. A witness also described a vehicle that “generally matched” Hudson’s near the scene of the shooting, the prosecutor said.

Wade worked as a cocktail waitress at Ellis Island while attending the University of Phoenix, pursuing degrees in human services and criminal justice, according to a friend. She was set to graduate in January.

