Trial begins for man accused of killing Las Vegas teen in 2010 home invasion

Opening statements began Friday in the capital murder case of Norman Belcher, who is accused of killing a teenage girl in a home invasion.

Belcher, 41, is charged with killing his grade-school friend’s 15-year-old daughter, Alexus Postorino, in a drug-related robbery on Dec. 6, 2010. He faces seven felony charges, including one count of murder with a deadly weapon and two counts of armed robbery.

Authorities have said Belcher believed the girl’s father, William Postorino, owed him for a drug-related debt and had sent him threatening text messages. Belcher is accused of breaking into the Postorinos’ home at 3 a.m. intending to rob the residence and leave no witnesses.

William Postorino was at a casino at the time of the shooting.

Authorities have said Belcher, who also has used the name Norman Bates, and the girl’s father have known each other since grade school.

Belcher also knew Alexus. Another man, Nicholas Brabham, was shot at the home and survived.

“Unfortunately, Alexus was not as lucky,” Jacqueline Bluth, a chief deputy district attorney, said in opening remarks.

The girl had four gunshot wounds, including two to the chest.

Investigators linked Belcher to a white 2009 Nissan Versa that a neighbor had seen a man loading up before speeding off.

The Nissan, which Belcher had rented, was found burning in a parking lot near Craig Road and Lamb Boulevard, not far from the defendant’s apartment.

A patrol officer had stopped Belcher in the Nissan near the scene of the shooting and had given him a traffic citation about half an hour after the home invasion.

The car keys also were found in his possession.

When questioned by detectives, Belcher initially denied having any contact with police, Bluth said. Prosecutors played for the jury video footage of Belcher’s reaction when dectectives brought in the patrol officer who had issued the citation. Belcher repeatedly put his hands over his face and the patrol officer identified him as the driver he had stopped. Police who searched his apartment also found clothes with his blood on them.

Defense attorney Gary Modafferi told the jury that there were leads that detectives could have pursued but didn’t, including a volatile boyfriend of Ashley Riley, who was at the residence and was friends with the men who lived there.

Riley was checked by police for gunshot residue, but Belcher was not, Modafferi said.

The defense also said that prosecutors have a lack of forensic evidence linking Belcher to the crime.

“What you won’t hear is Alexus’ blood or Nick’s blood found on anything in the defendant’s possession because it doesn’t exist,” he said.

Belcher is accused of stealing a 60-inch television, a laptop computer and a metal safe containing money before leaving the home in the 9700 block of Villa Lorena Ave., near Tropicana Avenue and Grand Canyon Drive.

In Belcher’s defense, his attorneys say police never recovered any of the stolen items from Belcher’s apartment or the vehicle.

A few months beforehand, Belcher had left prison, where he had been sent for a voluntary manslaughter conviction in a 2003 homicide case.

Belcher is being held without bail at the Clark County Detention Center.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Ben Botkin at bbotkin@reviewjournal.com or 702-384-8710. Follow @BenBotkin1 on Twitter.