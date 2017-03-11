Posted 

In War Machine trial, Mackinday’s friends talk about signs of abuse

In War Machine trial, Mackinday’s friends talk about signs of abuse

8140719_web1_warmachinetrial_031017bl_030_8140719.jpgBuy Photo
War Machine, also known as Jonathan Koppenhaver, looks at evidence presented during his trial at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas on Friday, March 10, 2017. (Brett Le Blanc/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bleblancphoto

In War Machine trial, Mackinday’s friends talk about signs of abuse

8140719_web1_warmachinetrial_031017bl_019_8140719.jpg
Judge Elissa F. Cadish presides over the sexual assault and kidnapping case of War Machine, also known as Jonathan Koppenhaver, at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas on Friday, March 10, 2017. (Brett Le Blanc/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bleblancphoto

In War Machine trial, Mackinday’s friends talk about signs of abuse

8140719_web1_warmachinetrial_031017bl_031_8140719.jpg
Brandon Sua, a defense attorney for War Machine, also known as Jonathan Koppenhaver, returns to his client after cross examining a witness during War Machine's trial at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas on Friday, March 10, 2017. (Brett Le Blanc/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bleblancphoto

In War Machine trial, Mackinday’s friends talk about signs of abuse

8140719_web1_warmachinetrial_031017bl_038_8140719.jpg
War Machine, also known as Jonathan Koppenhaver, looks at evidence presented during his trial at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas on Friday, March 10, 2017. (Brett Le Blanc/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bleblancphoto

In War Machine trial, Mackinday’s friends talk about signs of abuse

8140719_web1_warmachinetrial_031017bl_045_8140719.jpg
War Machine, also known as Jonathan Koppenhaver, smiles during a testimony at his trial at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas on Friday, March 10, 2017. (Brett Le Blanc/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bleblancphoto

In War Machine trial, Mackinday’s friends talk about signs of abuse

8140719_web1_warmachinetrial_031017bl_051_8140719.jpg
War Machine, also known as Jonathan Koppenhaver, left, looks at defense attorney Brandon Sua, center, during his trial at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas on Friday, March 10, 2017. (Brett Le Blanc/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bleblancphoto

In War Machine trial, Mackinday’s friends talk about signs of abuse

8140719_web1_warmachinetrial_031017bl_056_8140719.jpg
War Machine, also known as Jonathan Koppenhaver, sits alone during his trial at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas on Friday, March 10, 2017. (Brett Le Blanc/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bleblancphoto

By DAVID FERRARA
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

A friend who helped grow Christine Mackinday’s social media profile testified Friday that he noticed photos she had secretly taken of bruises while she dated the mixed martial arts fighter known as War Machine.

When asked whether he wished he would have done something more after seeing the pictures, John Roquemore responded simply: “absolutely.”

Roquemore said he later noticed Mackinday would cover bruises with makeup and clothing.

Two other friends told jurors they noticed bruising on Mackinday, a former adult film actress whose stage name is Christy Mack. She become more and more reserved throughout her relationship, they said.

Daniel Tomaino, a former domestic violence detective with the Metropolitan Police Department, also testified about meeting with Mackinday at Sunrise Hospital shortly after the attack.

 

War Machine, also known as Jonathan Koppenhaver, who faces 34 counts in connection with an August 2014 attack on Mackinday and Corey Thomas, who was in her home at the time.

Mackinday spent the previous two days testifying about her life with Koppenhaver, the repeated abuse she endured and the hourslong attack that lead to his arrest. He faces life in prison if convicted.

The trial is scheduled to resume Monday afternoon.

Contact David Ferrara at dferrara@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-1039. Follow @randompoker on Twitter.

 