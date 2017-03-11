In War Machine trial, Mackinday’s friends talk about signs of abuse

A friend who helped grow Christine Mackinday’s social media profile testified Friday that he noticed photos she had secretly taken of bruises while she dated the mixed martial arts fighter known as War Machine.

When asked whether he wished he would have done something more after seeing the pictures, John Roquemore responded simply: “absolutely.”

Roquemore said he later noticed Mackinday would cover bruises with makeup and clothing.

Two other friends told jurors they noticed bruising on Mackinday, a former adult film actress whose stage name is Christy Mack. She become more and more reserved throughout her relationship, they said.

Daniel Tomaino, a former domestic violence detective with the Metropolitan Police Department, also testified about meeting with Mackinday at Sunrise Hospital shortly after the attack.

War Machine, also known as Jonathan Koppenhaver, who faces 34 counts in connection with an August 2014 attack on Mackinday and Corey Thomas, who was in her home at the time.

Mackinday spent the previous two days testifying about her life with Koppenhaver, the repeated abuse she endured and the hourslong attack that lead to his arrest. He faces life in prison if convicted.

The trial is scheduled to resume Monday afternoon.

