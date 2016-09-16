Posted Updated 

Crash sends Las Vegas motorcycle officer to UMC

A Las Vegas motorcycle officer was hospitalized after being struck by a car on Tropicana Avenue near Durango Drive early Friday, Sept. 16, 2016. (Jessica Terrones/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

By JESSICA TERRONES
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

A Las Vegas motorcycle officer was injured in a crash early Friday morning.

The accident occurred around 4:15 a.m. near the intersection of South Durango Drive and Tropicana Avenue. The driver of a sedan hit the officer from behind as he was riding his motorcycle. The officer was ejected from the motorcycle and thrown to the ground, Metro Sgt. Richard Strader said.

The motorcycle was totaled and the sedan had significant damage, Strader said.

The driver remained at the scene. Strader said the driver was impaired, however it is unknown whether drugs or alcohol were involved. The suspect was taken into custody and taken to the Clark County Detention Center.

The officer was taken to University Medical Center with nonlife-threatening injuries to his neck, back and leg, Strader said.

“With collisions like this, sometimes things turn quickly,” he said, although the officer was responsive and talking to other officers and doctors following the crash.

Metro will release the suspect’s name as well as the officer’s name later in the day.

Tropicana has reopened between Durango and Buffalo Drive.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Online editor Dennis Rudner contributed to this report. Contact Jessica Terrones at jterrones@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Find @JessATerrones on Twitter.

 

