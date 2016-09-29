Downtown neighborhood remains barricaded as police try to coax suspect out of house

A neighborhood between East Charleston Boulevard and Fremont Street near South Bruce Street remained barricaded early Thursday morning after receiving reports of a person shooting a gun and refusing to leave a house latew Wednesday night.

Dozens of emergency vehicles converged around the neighborhood around 1 a.m., rousing neighbors and residents from houses and nearby apartment complexes.

About an hour later, several neighbors near Bruce and Lewis Avenue reported hearing police using a bullhorn to coax the person to leave the house.

We know you’re in there. … Come out with your hands up. You have my word nobody is going to hurt you if you come outside, the voice on the bullhorn said.

Members of SWAT and K-9 units were present.

There was a flash of light and a bang sound in the neighborhood about 3:30 a.m., although its source wasn’t immediately clear.

A helicopter began circling overhead the blocked-off area about 4 a.m. Thursday.

Amanda Kennon, 38, who lives on Bruce Street, said she came home from her job about 10 p.m. to see the street had been taped off. The mother of three said her kids were in her house sleeping, but police wouldn’t let her drive past the barricade. Kennon and a few other neighbors waiting were outside the 7-11 near the corner of Fremont and Bruce.

Kennon said she’d seen police action in the neighborhood before, but never like the one late Wednesday into early Thursday.

Mike, 40, who lives at nearby Maverick Apartments, said he’s seen police block off sections of the neighborhood before for stabbings or shootings. But he said Metro’s presence late Wednesday into Thursday was “the worst they’ve ever saturated [the neighbourhood]” in terms of what he’s seen.

He said he’s thinking about moving because Las Vegas is violent, he said.

He’s lived at the apartment complex for about a year, and he compared the neighborhood to the “O.K. Corral.”

Other neighbors reported hearing gunshots late Wednesday morning.

This is a developing story.