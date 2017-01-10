DUI suspected after man is ejected from pickup in central Las Vegas crash

A man was ejected from the bed of a pickup after a crash on West Charleston Boulevard early Tuesday morning.

The 19-year-old man was in a 1998 Chevrolet pickup heading west about 3:30 a.m. in the 3300 block of Charleston, between South Valley View Boulevard and Rancho Drive. The truck jumped the median, crossed the eastbound lanes and struck a light pole, said Lt. David Gordon with Metropolitan Police Department. It stopped in a parking lot at 3317 W. Charleston Blvd.

The man was launched from the bed of the pickup as a result of the crash, Gordon said. The man was taken to a hospital and was still there as of 5:15 a.m. The driver, a 19-year-old woman, was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

Gordon said the driver was suspected of driving under the influence.

A section of Charleston was closed for a while but has reopened.

