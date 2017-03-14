Ex-football player embroiled in Baylor sex scandal arrested on Las Vegas Strip

A former college football player embroiled in a sexual assault and rape scandal in Texas was arrested on the Las Vegas Strip on Monday morning.

Tre’Von Armstead was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on charges of domestic battery, resisting arrest and damaging a vehicle. Metropolitan Police Department dispatch logs show the incident that led to the arrest occurred just before 4:30 a.m. in front of the Cromwell.

Armstead was named in a 2013 rape investigation involving Texas’ Baylor University football team, TMZ reported Monday. He was never charged in connection with the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Wesley Juhl at wjuhl@reviewjournal.com and 702-383-0391. Follow @WesJuhl on Twitter.