FBI asks help to find man linked to child porn investigation

The FBI is seeking the public’s help in locating an unknown man involved in an ongoing child pornography investigation, local FBI spokesman Huston Pullen said.

Investigators need to identify both the man, whom the FBI referred to as “John Doe 37,” and the victim in a series of three videos they believe were produced in April 2012.

The animated film “The Land Before Time” can be heard in the background of the videos.

The FBI is seeking assistance in identifying and finding the following individual:https://t.co/9VEdNYtS1rpic.twitter.com/Rk5533MMoD — FBI Las Vegas (@FBILasVegas) October 5, 2016

The effort to identify and locate the man and the victim is led by the Endangered Child Alert Program, a program launched in 2004 that bridges the FBI and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. The program releases images of unknown adults throughout the country whose faces are present in child pornography.

Pullen said the wanted man doesn’t have a known link to the Las Vegas Valley.

Those with information about John Doe 37 may call 1-800-CALL-FBI and press 5 to leave tips.

