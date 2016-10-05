Fire investigators make arrest in North Las Vegas arson investigation

North Las Vegas fire investigators have arrested a man in connection with a Monday night arson investigation.

About 7:50 p.m. Monday, the North Las Vegas Fire Department responded to the 2300 block of East Nelson Avenue in response to a house fire, the North Las Vegas Police Department said in a statement. Two people were taken to the hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries, police said.

The fire department arson investigators later arrested 23-year-old Tony Fernandez, police said. He was booked into the Las Vegas City Jail on one count of first degree arson and one count of battery with a deadly weapon.

No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

