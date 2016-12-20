Former Las Vegas police officer charged with DUI, making false claim about explosives

A former Las Vegas police officer was arrested on a DUI charge and for making false statements about explosives in his vehicle after a crash near Phoenix on Monday.

Joseph Landrum, 41, was involved in a three-vehicle crash at U.S. Highway 60 and Bell Road about 7:30 p.m. He is believed to be the at-fault driver and was booked at Maricopa County Jail on charges of “extreme DUI, hoax, endangerment, criminal damage, false reporting of an emergency, false reporting to police,” Bart Graves, Arizona Department of Public Safety spokesman, said.

Ordnance experts were called to the scene to investigate the possibility of explosives in Landrum’s vehicle. Experts determined there were no explosives, Graves said.

Two people suffered minor injuries in the crash.

Landrum served as a Las Vegas police officer from August 2002 to May 2016 and left the department for “personnel issues,” Las Vegas police officer Michael Rodriguez said.

