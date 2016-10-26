Four men indicted in fraudulent Las Vegas tow truck operation

Four men were indicted Wednesday on multiple charges involving a fraudulent tow truck operation in Las Vegas, according to the Nevada attorney general’s office.

The defendants are accused of collecting at least $2 million by auctioning off towed vehicles.

Robert Milk, 37, Curtis Acree, 53, Roosevelt Warren, 42, and Kenneth Johnson, 65, were indicted by a Clark County grand jury on multiple felonies, including obtaining money or property under false pretenses, possession of a stolen vehicle, multiple transactions involving fraud or deceit, and racketeering.

The alleged scam occurred between July 2013 and January 2015, according to the attorney general’s office.

“The actions alleged in the indictment reveal a flagrant disregard for the law, and today’s charges should serve as a powerful reminder that such actions will not be tolerated by this Office,” state Attorney General Adam Laxalt said in a statement.

The indictment accuses the defendants of filing false documents with the the Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles so they could get the titles to vehicles and auction them off. The vehicles’ owners never received notice of the tows or auctions.

According to the attorney general’s office, a search warrant uncovered several fake IDs, a vehicle previously reported stolen and a number of morphine pills packaged for sale.

Contact Wesley Juhl at wjuhl@reviewjournal.com and 702-383-0391. Follow @WesJuhl on Twitter.