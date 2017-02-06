Fugitive arrested after break-in at Henderson medical center

An Arizona fugitive was arrested Sunday night after police found him hiding in a crawl space following a break-in at a Henderson medical center.

About 6 p.m. Sunday, Henderson police were called to Parkway Surgery Center at 100 N. Green Valley Parkway, after the security alarm was triggered. The private security company used live audio surveillance to confirm the surgery center had been broken into, police spokesman Scott Williams said.

Two Henderson police canine units searched the four-story medical center alongside two Las Vegas police canine units for about four hours, Williams said. Parkway Surgery Center was closed at the time of the incident.

Henderson police said 36-year-old Archie Eznack, who is a fugitive out of Arizona for burglary-related charges, was found in a ceiling crawl space and taken into custody about 10 p.m. His charges include burglary, possession of a burglary tool and resisting a public officer, police said.

