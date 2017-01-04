Grand jury indicts Las Vegas lawyer accused of stealing millions from clients

Embattled probate lawyer Robert Graham was indicted Wednesday by a Clark County grand jury in connection with the theft of $2. 1 million from several clients.

He faces three felony counts each of theft and exploitation of an older/vulnerable person and two gross misdemeanor counts of destroying evidence.

Chief Deputy District Attorney J. P. Raman said in court that Graham may have stolen more than $15 million from his clients.

“We feel that there was an immediacy to indicting him on something and apprehending Mr. Graham,” Raman said.

A $5 million warrant was issued for Graham’s arrest.

District Attorney Steve Wolfson issued a news release following the indictment, saying the investigation is ongoing and he expects to file more charges.

“We felt it was necessary to quickly seek an indictment on this case to ensure that evidence was preserved and that Mr. Graham was unable to cause any further financial damage to families in our community,” Wolfson said. ”Attorneys are held to a high ethical standard, which evokes a certain level of trust from their clients, and the violation of that trust is unacceptable.”

The State Bar of Nevada filed a complaint against Graham last month alleging that he stole millions of dollars from dozens of clients before abruptly closing the Lawyers West office in Summerlin on Dec. 2.

Las Vegas police and the FBI have been jointly investigating the disappearance of the funds.

The indictment centers around $2.1 million in stolen funds from at least three clients, two of whom were elderly and one who was considered “vulnerable,” Raman said in court.

“But this is just the tip of the iceberg,” Raman added. “There will be many, many more victims and much more monetary theft.”

While Graham shuttered his firm, he logged into a corporate drop box and deleted nearly 3,000 files that related to clients, wire transfers and operations, according to the prosecutor.

“He’s facing extremely serious criminal charges — not only what we have on him today, but what we’ll be bringing in the future,” Raman said. “He will obviously be facing significant punishment when he answers to the full scope of the crimes committed.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Jeff German at jgerman@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-4564. Follow @JGermanRJ on Twitter. Contact David Ferrara at dferrara@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-1039. Follow @randompoker on Twitter.