Henderson police arrest 2 in attempted burglary

Two people were arrested in connection with an attempted home burglary in Henderson early Friday morning.

Just after midnight, a man was spotted in the garage of a home on Incline Village Court near Wigwam Parkway and North Valle Verde Drive. The man fled on foot after he was confronted by the homeowner, according to the Henderson Police Department.

As police were searching for the man in the neighborhood, a vehicle without its lights on was seen leaving the area. When officers tried to conduct a traffic stop, the female driver fled the scene, police said.

The driver traveled on South Valle Verde Drive and onto Interstate 215, heading west. The driver then lost control and hit a concrete barrier, causing the front tire to flatten, police said. Offiers continued to follow the vehicle, which exited to North Green Valley Parkway.

The vehicle then struck a curb at Pebble Road and North Green Valley Parkway. The female driver and the man suspected in the home burglary, then escaped the vehicle and took off on foot into the Corporate Circle professional building complex and the neighboring apartment complex, where they were taken into custody, Henderson police said.

Taylor Goodman, 22, and Shawn Erickson, 26, are being held at the Henderson Detention Center. The two face charges of burglary, trafficking controlled substances, possession of burglary tools, conspiracy for burglary, resisting a public officer and reckless driving. Both have criminal histories including burglaries, possession of stolen property and vehicles. Erickson is also a four-time convicted felon.

