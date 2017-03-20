Henderson police ask for help in search of missing 14-year-old

The Henderson Police Department is seeking help in finding a missing 14-year-old girl last seen Sunday night.

Police said family are concerned for Joslyn Twyman, who was last seen about 10:15 p.m. at her Henderson house on the 1600 block of Guilford Drive, near West Sunset Road and North Arroyo Grande Boulevard.

She’s described as 5-feet, 6-inches tall and about 100 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes. Police said she left on foot and was last seen wearing unspecified pajamas.

Henderson police encourage anybody with information about Twyman to call the department at 702-267-4911 or 702-385-5555 to remain anonymous.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.