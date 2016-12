Two puppies were stolen from a Petland store in Henderson early Christmas morning.

The Henderson Police Department responded about 3:12 a.m. Sunday to the store located at 510 Marks St. #120, police spokeswoman Michelle French said.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

