Henderson police looking for man who tried to steal ATM

A man fled from Henderson police after trying to steal an ATM from a Walgreens near Stephanie Street and American Pacific Drive Tuesday morning.

A caller reported suspicious circumstances and referenced a man trying to steal an ATM, police said.

The man fled the scene in a vehicle, which he later abandoned, evading police on foot. A perimeter has been set up in nearby neighborhoods as police and K-9 units search the area, police said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

