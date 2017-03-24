Henderson police looking for missing teen

The Henderson Police Department is searching for a missing teen girl.

Melanie Van Lakerveld, 14, was last seen Sunday, according to the Nevada Center for Missing and Exploited Children’s website.

She is described as having blonde hair, blue eyes, standing 5-foot-4 and weighing 100 pounds. Her ears are pierced and when she was last seen, the tips of her hair were dyed light blonde, according to the website.

Anyone having informationshould contact 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678) or the Henderson Police Department at 702-267-5000.

