High-speed chase ends in parking lot near U.S. 95 after driver ‘messes up’

A man led police on a high-speed chase after nearly hitting pedestrians in a crosswalk north of downtown Las Vegas Thursday morning.

Metropolitan Police Department officers initially pulled over the 54-year-old man’s 2004 silver Cadillac near the Martin Luther King Boulevard and U.S. 95 on-ramp for an equipment violation, Lt. David Gordon said.

Officers got out of their patrol car to approach the Cadillac about 1:15 a.m. when he took off, almost hitting two pedestrians in a crosswalk, Sgt. Garth Findley said.

“From their vantage point, they jumped. It looked like he hit them,” he said.

Police chased him northbound on U.S. 95, Findley said, with speeds reaching about 90 mph.

Just as police called off the pursuit, the man pulled into a parking lot near North Rainbow Boulevard and Silverstream Avenue. He was taken into custody without incident. Findley told police he “messed up” and pulled over because of it. Gordon said he was arrested and suspected of felony evading.

Nobody was injured.

