1 arrested in fatal beating of homeless man in southwest Las Vegas Valley

Las Vegas police have arrested a 38-year-old man in connection with the fatal beating of another man on Friday in the southwest valley.

Daniel Clubb is currently being held without bail at the Clark County Detention Center.

Officers initially were called about 4:30 p.m. Friday to the parking lot of a Rapid Cash at 6151 W. Flamingo Road, near Jones Boulevard, for reports of a person who was possibly hit by a car.

“The officer discovered the man was not the victim of a traffic accident but a battery,” Metropolitan Police Department spokeswoman Laura Meltzer said.

The victim’s injuries were so severe that homicide detectives were dispatched to the scene as the man was taken to University Medical Center’s trauma unit. On Sunday, the victim was declared brain dead, and his organs were prepared for donation.

Police said the victim was a homeless man who lived near the area. He had walked in and out of a nearby convenience store before he was found unconscious, and detectives believe he was injured in a fight or physical altercation.

No other information was available as of Tuesday, because Clubb’s arrest report had not been released.

Metro homicide detectives are investigating, and they wish to speak with two witnesses who were with the victim just before officers arrived. Those witnesses, or anyone else with information, may call Metro at 702-828-3521.

The county coroner will identify the man killed once his family has been notified.

